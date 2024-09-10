LISTEN: Luke Grimes’ “No Horse To Ride (Live From Boston)”

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today announced his 10 city Playin’ On The Tracks Tour, which will make a stop at the Ryman Auditorium on 11/14

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Sept. 13. Also today, the country star released a live version of his hit song “No Horse To Ride (Live From Boston).” Listen above.

The track “No Horse To Ride (Live From Boston)” was recorded on one of Grime’s tour stops last December (2023) at Boston’s Roadrunner. The original version debuted at No. 7 on the Country Songs sales chart in 2022 and accumulated 57.8M release-to-date global on-demand streams. Spotify highlighted the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position. Grimes has amassed 154.7M total global streams to date of all his music.

Besides being an rising singer songwriter, Grimes is known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit TV drama Yellowstone, which returns to television on November 10 on the Paramount Network.

