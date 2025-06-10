McCrary Sisters To Host Special Benefit Event

The McCrary Sisters are taking the stage for a special cause at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday, June 17. Ann, Regina and Alfreda will host The McCrary Sisters Family and Friends Benefit Event, honoring Efia McCrary. It’s set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Known for their acclaimed gospel vocals, the trio remains committed to a longtime tradition of giving back. However, this time it hits close to the heart as Efia, the beloved daughter of Alfreda, is battling breast cancer. It’s a journey the songstress describes as one that can be uncertain but notes that their family is determined to never lose hope and faith.

“My special saying is we never know until it knocks on your door! We live not knowing everything life will bring, but we have learned that whatever hand you get, deal with it the best you can. God doesn’t make mistakes! We understand that so many are going through something. We want you to remember, God can do all things, if you believe and trust Him,” Alfreda explains. “We’ve had many storms in our lives, but we made it. Our journey isn’t over, ’cause God is our healer and redeemer. There is no failure in God! We come together to lift one another up, ’cause together we’re strong. LOVE IS THE ONLY KEY!”

The performance lineup for the benefit concert includes Gayle Mayes, Danny and Mabel Flowers, Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale, Etta Britt, Sam McCrary and The Mix, REECE, Isaiah I.E., Will Merrill, Dana Robins, David Monfore, Sean McConnell and more.

