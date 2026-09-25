Max McNown Finds His Way Home on New Album ‘Leave On A Light’

For Max McNown, a breakout career has brought plenty of momentum—and a growing appreciation for the people who make slowing down worthwhile.

The rising country-folk artist releases his third studio album, Leave On A Light, via Fugitive Recordings. Across 17 tracks, including,Slow Down, Slow Down, McNown turns the whirlwind of his success into a deeply personal collection honoring his wife, family, and the values that keep him grounded.

The album also has a Nashville connection. Recorded at the city’s famed Blackbird Studio, Leave On A Light reunites McNown with longtime collaborator and producer Jamie Kenney. He expands his creative circle with contributors including co-writer Julian Bunetta, whose credits include Gracie Abrams and Kelsea Ballerini, and guitarist Charlie Worsham, known for his work with Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson.

Together, those collaborators help broaden McNown’s blend of indie folk and country soul while keeping his storytelling at the center.

That personal focus comes into view on “Slow Down, Slow Down,” the album’s cinematic focus track, which receives a performance video Friday. The song addresses a feeling familiar far beyond the music business: working so hard to keep up that there’s little time left to appreciate what’s right in front of you.

“I know I’m not alone in the stressful cycle”

Speaking on “Slow Down, Slow Down,” McNown says, “In this business, life has felt fast-paced, rarely ever providing a chance to slow down, stop, and smell the roses I’m walking past. I tried to draw from the overwhelming burnout I was feeling, and my desperate desire to spend time in restfulness with those I love most. I know I’m not alone in the stressful cycle that often develops within most professions; At the end of the day, I hope this song serves as a mirror for those who hear it, sparking internal reflection and most importantly, a greater appreciation for the smaller blessings in life.”

That desire to stay connected—to loved ones, to home, and to himself—provides the foundation for Leave On A Light. As his audience grows, McNown is giving the relationships behind his music more room in the spotlight.

For an artist whose life has been moving quickly, the new album offers a fitting place to pause.

Website: www.MaxMcnown.com

Leave On a Light