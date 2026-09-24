Jesse Holliday Honors Dolly Parton With “Heaven Got Our Country Girl”

For Orlando-based singer-songwriter Jesse Holliday, Dolly Parton’s influence is something worth putting into song. His original “Heaven Got Our Country Girl” celebrates the music and inspiration she has shared with generations of listeners.

“I wrote and recorded it as a heartfelt tribute honoring Dolly and the music and inspiration she has given to so many people.”

The tribute brings a specific focus to Holliday’s wide-ranging songwriting, which spans country, country-rock, love songs, inspirational music and comedy. A guitarist and harmonica player with 25 years of experience, he studied at MTSU in Murfreesboro from 2004–2007 and took voice lessons at Valencia College in Orlando.

Holliday writes and produces his own material, recording much of it in a friend’s home studio. He brings in outside singers and harmonica players and handles final mixing himself—a hands-on approach to sharing his songs with listeners.

His music is in rotation on Radio Wigwam in the UK, and his originals, including “Heaven Got Our Country Girl,” are available to hear on YouTube.

With this tribute, Holliday adds his voice to the many artists whose creative lives have been touched by Dolly. It’s a songwriter’s expression of gratitude for an artist whose impact reaches well beyond the stage.