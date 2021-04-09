Americanafest Set For Sept. 22-25

Following last year’s cancellation due to the global pandemic, music fans and industry professionals alike have been looking forward to the return of AMERICANAFEST, which is now slated for Sept. 22-25, 2021 in multiple premier venues throughout Nashville, Tenn. A limited amount of passes are now on sale here, including Conference + Festival Passes and Festival Passes. More information on each pass including pricing can be found below.

2021’s music festival and conference event will be structured a bit differently than in years past. AMERICANAFEST will take place over four days on Wednesday (9/22) – Saturday (9/25), with three days of music business panels as part of its first-rate conference at The Westin Nashville on Wednesday – Friday; three nights of music discovery showcases Thursday – Saturday; and lively parties on Wednesday evening in addition to many daytime special events hosted by friends and supporters of AMERICANAFEST throughout the week.

The Americana Music Association’s critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards ceremony will once again serve as the hallmark event of the week, celebrating the roots music community’s brightest musicians on the evening of Wednesday, September 22 at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for the show will be on sale at a later date.

“We’re beyond elated to once again be able to celebrate with our incredible community in Music City,” said Jed Hilly, executive director of the Americana Music Association. “As we prioritize having a safe and positive event for everyone involved, we’re looking forward to bringing back exciting music discovery, industry insight and plenty of networking opportunities that our attendees have come to enjoy over the last two decades.”

For attendees wanting the full AMERICANAFEST experience with access to panels, showcases and all special events, they should purchase a Conference + Festival Pass which is currently priced at $349 ($249 for Americana Music Association members). For music fans who are just interested in the nighttime showcases and select special events, they can purchase a Festival Pass instead, currently priced at $175. These pass rates expire after June 28. In years past, Festival Pass holders were a second priority to those with a Conference + Festival Pass for access to showcase venues. Now, Festival Pass holders are of equal priority, adding even more value to this music lover’s pass.

At this time, in accordance with current Metro Nashville and recommended CDC guidelines, the event’s organizers are releasing a limited amount of passes for sale to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of attendees. In addition to local and national safety guidelines, they will also be following each respective venue’s COVID-19 safety protocol for the week of AMERICANAFEST. The Americana Music Association will continue to monitor the situation as the event date approaches.

Artists interested in showcasing at this year’s festival can find out more information on how to apply here now through April 30. The first programming announcement for AMERICANAFEST 2021 will be revealed in late summer.

2020 event pass holders should keep an eye on their email inbox for information regarding their transfer and refund options.