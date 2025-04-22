FEATURED BONNAROO ARTIST: Dope Lemon

Only 51 days until Bonnaroo! Todays’s featured Bonnaroo artist is Dope Lemon. The Australian musician, singer-songwriter and record producer was Born Angus John Stone. And to me he has a very “Bonnaroo sound” if there can be such a thing.

Stone has released four studio albums with his sister, the duo is Angus & Julia Stone. His debut solo album, Smoking Gun, was released in April 2009 under the pseudonym Lady of the Sunshine, and reached the top 50 on the ARIA Albums Chart. His second solo album, Broken Brights, was released under his name on 13 July 2012 and peaked at number 2. Stone currently records under the moniker of Dope Lemon.

Dope Lemon will release their new studio album Golden Wolf on May 2nd via BMG. Blending introspective reflection with expansive sonic landscapes, Dope Lemon’s forthcoming album Golden Wolf offers a unique blend of indie rock and psychedelic soul, showcasing the band at their most honest and vulnerable. The album invites listeners to reflect on the choices they’ve made, the paths left behind, and those still to come. Following four previous studio albums — including the ARIA-nominated Kimosabè — Golden Wolf peels back layers of memory and imagination, crafting a rich, evocative listening experience.

Hear the album’s early single now including “Golden Wolf” (listen above) and “Electric Green Lambo,” and “Sugarcat” a track that represents a new sonic realm within the multilayered odyssey of Golden Wolf with Stone noting, “This one’s made to make you move deeper into the daydream we hope to continue creating for our lemon fans out there.”

Golden Wolf shifts from the retrospective themes of Kimosabè to explore what lies ahead. Blending sun-soaked rock with shimmering nocturnal grooves, the album encourages listeners to savour the journey rather than rush to the destination. Like a vast desert landscape, it is both stark and stunning — a place where time slows, and you can lose yourself completely. This is a show Nashville.com is really looking forward to. Look for Dope Lemon at This tent at 5:00 on the 14th. See you on the Farm!

