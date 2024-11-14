Marie Pizano Launches MVP3 Music Group

Marie Pizano, a seasoned 20-year business professional with extensive experience in artist management, music, television and film, is proud to announce the launch of MVP3 Music Group, a record label established under the Memphis-based MVP3 Media Group umbrella. With the objective to nurture independent recording artists, MVP3 Music Group is built on a foundation of creative collaboration, artistry, and a mission to inspire audiences worldwide through meaningful music and multimedia expansion.

MVP3 Music Group offers a unique approach to artist management, development and cross-platform media exposure, aiming to foster genuine connections through its artists and their musical recordings. Pizano emphasizes the spirit of collaboration as central to MVP3’s mission to bring positive change to an evolving, ever-changing and competitive industry.

Speaking to her vision, Pizano shared, “It’s all about integrity. It’s about the music. It’s about collaboration with the artists and creating music that speaks to people’s souls, and affording talented voices the opportunity to be heard.”

Signed as the label’s flagship artist, Wade Quinton, will release his debut single, “Don’t Waste Your Time,” produced by renowned producer Kent Wells (known for his work with Dolly Parton and Reba) on December 12, 2024.

Complementing his MVP3 recordings, Quinton will also make his on-screen debut in the upcoming film “Hillbilly Bible,” further making evident the label’s commitment to merging music and film as a broader media and engagement strategy.

MVP3 Music Group will operate alongside MVP3 Network (a streaming platform on Roku and Amazon Fire) and the MVP3 Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing students with education opening doors to career potentials in the arts. Through these initiatives, the label offers its artists multiple avenues for skill-building and diverse media exposure.

“We approach this industry with an old-school mentality and heart, and incorporate a fresh energy and new-school strategies to create opportunities for talented hopefuls to thrive and become career artists,” concluded the music and film entrepreneur, book author and philanthropist, Pizano.

