Gabby Barrett Makes Her Nashville Headline Debut

Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett made her long-awaited headline debut in Nashville, TN, as she hosted her GIVING FOR GOOD SHOW at the CMA Theater (inside the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) last night (11/13). With proceeds from the show benefiting MURPHSLIFE.

“It was a tug on my heart to do something, especially around the holiday time, for others. And we were like, ‘Let’s create a charity show.’ And so, we called it the GIVING FOR GOOD SHOW, and this is our second time doing it, so we’re really excited and thankful that you guys came out to help us give back,” Barrett shared onstage after hosting the first event in 2022 alongside her husband (and lead guitarist in her band), Cade Foehner.

Entertaining the multigenerational audience with a dynamic setlist, the muti-platinum star spotlighted her sophomore album Chapter & Verse, alongside hits from her platinum Goldmine breakout like #1 “I Hope,” 4X platinum three-week #1 “The Good Ones,” and platinum “Pick Me Up”. Adding a campfire set for an extra meaningful moment during the show, Barrett and Foehner also performed an acoustic round of cover songs that are special to the couple such as Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

Barrett’s first holiday album, Carols and Candlelight, is out now. Featuring an 11-song curated collection of cherished carols, time-honored Advent hymns, and modern Christmastime favorites, listen to “Mary Did You Know” above

