Margo Price Shares First Music From Strays II

Margo Price is sharing the first three songs From Her Unstoppable Journey Strays II, Out In Full on October 13th. (listen here) The double album delivers nine new songs that will arrive in the form of three distinct acts, each telling its own unique story of love, grief and acceptance.

Accompanied by a three-part short film directed by Chris Phelps and recently previewed at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, Strays II will continue to unfold throughout the coming weeks with the release of Act II: Mind Travel and Act III: Burn Whatever’s Left. All nineteen tracks will then combine into the double album’s digital release on October 13th, followed by a vinyl LP release of the nine new Strays II songs on November 10th. Of the three new additions out today, Margo Price says:

“The title track ‘Strays’ is the story of how my husband Jeremy and I met and fell in love in Nashville two decades ago. I wrote most of the words and Jeremy wrote the chords and melody. It also reflects how we have always tried to stay true to who we are as people: ‘Love and pain it comes in waves but it was quite enough in those early days, we were wild as wolves my darlin’, we were strays.’

‘Closer I Get’ (co-written with Jeremy Ivey) was originally meant to open this double album with the line, ‘Being alive costs a lot of money but so does dying.’ I’ve always thought it was unfair that the moment we are born, we immediately start racking up debt just for existing. This song was conjured from the ashes of our initial psychedelic trip – sometimes your perception and depth of field changes depending on where you’re at in life.

‘Malibu’ was written with Mike Campbell in his Malibu home after Jeremy and I had driven through the canyon fleeing a forest fire to get my guitar from our Airbnb. I had the start of the song and brought it to him looking to finish it out. I wanted to write something with a country funk/Bobbie Gentry feel, a good long rambling story about the minutiae of the day, like ‘Ode to Billy Joe.’ Mike added the long ‘California’ yodel and the bridge and was exactly what the song needed. My favorite line is ‘love and grief are a package deal, the more you have, the more you feel.’”

Following a return to the UK this week, Margo Price and her band will hit the road for a fall leg of her 'Til The Wheels Fall Off Tour. In addition to headline dates across the country, Price will make a stop at Pilgrimage.