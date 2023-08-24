Alana Springsteen Announces First Headlining Tour

Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen announced her TWENTY SOMETHING TOUR. Marking her headlining run in support of her newly released three-part debut album, TWENTY SOMETHING, tickets go on sale tomorrow (8/25) at 10 a.m.

“The most fulfilling part of releasing this music is the connection I feel with people of all ages and backgrounds all over the world when they reach out because they feel less alone after hearing these songs,” shares Springsteen. “Being able to see them face-to-face on my own headline tour is everything I’ve ever dreamt of. Each of these shows are going to be special in their own way. I can’t wait to give them everything I have.”

Cementing her in-demand status with her first headline show in Nashville, TN, at Exit/In on October 25, Springsteen will make major city appearances in Dallas, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Boston, and more, during the 15-date run. Wrapping THE TWENTY SOMETHING TOUR on December 10 at Hard Rock Café in Pittsburgh, PA.