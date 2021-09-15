Maren Morris “The Bones” Certified 4x Platinum

Maren Morris hits a new high for her 2019 LP GIRL — the album’s hit single “The Bones” is now certified 4x Platinum. The song dominated 2020, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks and becoming the first solo female multi-week #1 at country radio since 2012.

Moreover, the reigining Female Vocalist of the Year claims three new nominations this year at The 55th Annual CMA Awards, including another for Female Vocalist of the Year. “Chasing After You,” her first official duet with husband Ryan Hurd, has been nominated for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

“Chasing After You” was recently certified GOLD and is currently in the top 10 at country radio. The video was directed by TK McKamy, watch above.