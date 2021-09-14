Film Festival Featuring Documentary About Gay Women In Country Music

Writer and director T.J. Parsell and producer Bill Brimm are introducing their latest documentary film Invisible at this year’s Nashville Film Festival on Tuesday, October 5 at 7 PM CT at Marathon Music Works. The documentary encompasses the stories of gay women in the southern music industries and the struggles they faced while owning their sexuality despite the institutionalized pushback of a male dominated field. The film features recording artists, songwriters and industry leaders such as Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Pam Tillis, Chely Wright, Mary Gauthier, Kye Fleming, Bonnie Baker, Jess Leary, Ruthie Foster, Cidny Bullens (formerly Cindy Bullens), Gretchen Peters, Dianne Davidson, Mary Ann Kennedy, Pam Rose, Cheryl Wheeler, Virginia Team, Jessie Scott, Rodney Crowell and writers Robert Oermann and Mary Bufwak (Co-authors of Finding Her Voice, An Illustrated History of Women in Country Music ).

“Very early on, I started to scratch my head and wonder how much of what these women experienced was because they were gay, and how much of it was because they were women?” says T.J. Parsell. “We’ll let the audience decide, but I think women need to be represented more and the men who are in charge need to see this film.”

The 52nd Nashville Film Festival will be presented this September 30th-October 6th to celebrate various human expressions through the artistry of filmmaking. Invisible will be screening on Tuesday, October 5th at Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street.