WATCH: Sophia Scott’s “Watering Roses”

Fast rising star Sophia Scott releases BARSTOOL CONFESSIONS today. Out now via EMPIRE, the Colorado-bred artist’s first full-length album offers a real-time reflection on a life-changing breakup, narrating her experience with an exhilarating honesty. As she gears up to make her eagerly awaited Grand Ole Opry debut tonight, Scott is also celebrating the arrival of BARSTOOL CONFESSIONS by premiering the official music video for the album’s tearful closing track, “Watering Roses.” (watch above)

True to its title, BARSTOOL CONFESSIONS finds Scott sharing her story with a full-hearted intimacy and refreshing lack of inhibition. Over the course of its 12 fearlessly candid songs, the Nashville-based musician opens up about some of her less-than-healthy coping mechanisms and documents a few of the rowdier moments on her way to heartbreak recovery. But thanks to the soulful sincerity and raw sensitivity of her songwriting — as well as her gift for making the specific feel so universal — BARSTOOL CONFESSIONS ultimately speaks to the unparalleled power of living your truth, owning your femininity, and rediscovering your confidence in the most unlikely places.

“It’s such a surreal moment finally releasing my debut album,” says Scott. “I’ve put so much love, sweat, and tears into this project over the years and I’ve spent so many sleepless nights getting it exactly where I want it to be. It’s a perfect representation of me – perfectly imperfect. From the highs of a rowdy night out to the lows of the regrets and hangovers, I have learned so much. It’s helped me through a very tough time learning how to navigate heartbreak and painstaking vulnerability. I hope this helps anyone who needs it and I cannot wait for you to join me on this rodeo.”

Co-written by Scott, Sam Martinez (Caroline Kole, Shaboozey), and Nolan Sipe (OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums), “Watering Roses” closes out BARSTOOL CONFESSIONS with the album’s most vulnerable track. With its lilting banjo melodies and tender acoustic guitar, the timeless Country ballad fully captures the devastation of struggling to let go of a fading romance (from the chorus: “I been watering roses/That ain’t ever gonna grow/There’s only so much/You can try to fill up/A heart when it’s got a hole”). Produced by Martinez, “Watering Roses” serves as a powerful showcase for her stunning vocal range, drifting from confusion to frustration to absolute heartache with breathtaking grace.

“This song is so deeply personal and was incredibly therapeutic to write. I wanted the video to convey all of that emotion and show another side of me that I don’t think people necessarily see often. Being in the mountains of Colorado – in the evergreens, Aspen leaves, and by the river is where I am able to find my harmony, grounding and inner peace. I wanted the video to show the beauty of the outdoors with the sadness of the heartbreak. Especially since the song is literally a metaphor about flowers. It felt important to be in nature.”

In a tremendous double triumph, Scott will fulfill a lifelong dream tonight by taking the stage at Grand Ole Opry. Last night, Scott kicked off the celebration for BARSTOOL CONFESSIONS with an album release party at Barstool Nashville, complete with a live full-band performance, custom cocktails, and immersive content captured in her home state.