Gibson Gives Donates To Metro Nashville Piano Program

Continuing the mission of Music City Chopin’s Metro Nashville Piano Donation Program that launched in November and December 2024, Gibson Gives-the philanthropic division of Gibson guitar expanded the Music City Chopin program by gifting three stunning Baldwin Grand Pianos to Metro Nashville area schools. These instruments have now found new forever homes at Park Avenue Elementary, Margaret Allen Middle, and Antioch High School in Nashville, TN.

“We are so excited and grateful that Nashville Chopin and the Piano Rainbow Program have provided this incredible opportunity for students to have a grand piano in our school,” says Andy Mizell, Teacher at Margaret Allen Middle School. “It is so beautiful, and the students were elated as soon as it was delivered. We can’t wait to use it!”

Recognizing the success of last year’s efforts, Gibson Gives-led by Global Executive Director Erica Krusen-stepped in to amplify the initiative with additional support. “We are deeply grateful to Erica Krusen for seeing the impact of our initiative and stepping in to amplify it,” adds Graciella Kowalczyk, Artistic Director of Music City Chopin. “Our mission is to spark creativity and hope in our communities, and these pianos have the power to do just that.”

Of particular note, the blue piano gifted to Antioch High School in Nashville, TN–and reflecting their school colors–is dedicated to the loving memory of a life tragically cut short in a late January 2025 incident. Music City Chopin and Gibson Gives believe the power of music can guide communities forward through music and art, and are honored to play a small part in returning joy and recovery to those who need it most.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

