Luke Grimes To Make His Opry Debut

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes will make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, November 15. “It’s hard to explain what an honor it is to be making my opry debut,” says Grimes. “To be able to step into that circle and to feel like I am part of a community of my heroes is beyond a dream come true.”

The performance at the Grand Ole Opry comes while Grimes is on his “Playin’ On The Tracks Tour” which wraps in December in Denver, Co.

Grimes released his self-titled debut album earlier this year, produced by Dave Cobb. He’s known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit TV drama Yellowstone, which returns to television on November 10 on the Paramount Network. Next, he will be seen in the upcoming American contemporary Western, Eddington, written and directed by Ari Aster for A24. He grew up in Ohio playing music in the church and listening to the Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings records his father played him. Later, Grimes moved to L.A. and joined an Americana band as its drummer before relocating to Montana, where Yellowstone films. Grimes has been spending much of his time in Nashville writing with hit songwriters like Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon, the Love Junkies, Aaron Raitiere, and Brent Cobb.

