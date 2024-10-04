PREMIERE: Moe Bandy’s “Til I’m Too Old To Die Young” Live

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the hugely popular Country Music Cruise is launching a new series of live solo albums, showcasing unforgettable performances from its renowned onboard stages. Kicking off the series is the release of Moe Bandy: Live From the Country Music Cruise, set to drop on October 4, 2024, via StarVista Music. Nashville.com is proud to premiere Bandy’s “Til I’m Too Old To Die Young” today! (Listen above)

Since 2014, the Country Music Cruise has delivered a unique experience for fans, blending breathtaking destinations with once-in-a-lifetime performances from the biggest names in country music. Now, this new live album series will capture the magic of those performances for fans at home, starting with none other than country music icon Moe Bandy.

“There’s nothing like performing for the amazing fans on the Country Music Cruise,” Bandy shared. “This live album is a special way to share that energy and excitement with even more people, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Moe Bandy: Live From the Country Music Cruise features 19 tracks, including his chart-topping classic “Just Good Ol’ Boys” and nine of his signature comedic routines. The album also highlights a special duet with Grammy Award-winning country artist Linda Davis.

Moe Bandy has had an incredible career. His hit singles include timeless favorites like “Bandy The Rodeo Clown,” “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life,” “Americana,” and many more. Bandy’s accolades include 10 #1 hits, 40 Top Ten singles, 5 Gold Albums, and awards from both the ACM and CMA, including Song of the Year and Duet of the Year.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!