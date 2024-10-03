Kings Of Leon Captivate Nashville Audience at Bridgestone

Last Thursday night, Kings of Leon delivered a electrifying performance at Bridgestone Arena, marking the 35th stop of their “Can We Please Have Fun” tour. The band, which formed in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, 25 years ago, treated their hometown crowd to an unforgettable evening of music and visuals.

The night kicked off with an energetic performance by Phantogram. Their opening set, enhanced by stunning lights and lasers perfectly synced to each song, set the tone for the evening. The crowd erupted during their hit “Black Out Days,” which has garnered over 300 million streams on Spotify, providing an early highlight to the night.

Then Kings of Leon took the stage, opening with “Ballerina Radio,” the lead track from their latest record. The song was accompanied by mesmerizing visuals of fast-moving cityscapes projected on the video screens, drawing the audience in from the very first note. The crowd, comprised mostly of millennials and Gen X-ers, was singing and dancing from the moment the band stepped onto the stage.

Kings of Leon’s two-hour set was a masterclass in rock performance, with both the music and visuals captivating the audience throughout. The stage design featured vibrant imagery that perfectly complemented their songs, creating an immersive experience. To the crowd’s surprise, their massive hit “Sex On Fire,” which boasts over a billion listens on Spotify, was played early in the set, defying expectations that it might be reserved for the encore.

One of the night’s most unique moments came when the band performed a special “song for the city,” honoring Nashville with a heartfelt rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.” This slowed-down, intimate performance allowed both the band and the audience to appreciate the moment together, creating a truly special connection.

Fun fact: the members of Kings of Leon are all related, consisting of brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill, along with their cousin Matthew Followill. Their familial bond has been a defining feature of their career, contributing to the tight-knit energy they bring to the stage.

As the night progressed, the band played fan favorites including “Mustang,” “WALLS,” and “Closer.” After a powerful set, the audience, still buzzing with energy, chanted for more, prompting a three-song encore. Kings of Leon returned to the stage to perform “Rainbow Ball,” “Knocked Up,” and their chart-topping anthem “Use Somebody,” closing out the night with a wave of nostalgia for longtime fans.

The night was a hometown reunion and a celebration of Kings of Leon’s 25-year career, it was a great night of new material mixed with classic hits.

–Sidney Roberts

SET LIST:

Ballerina Radio

The Bucket

The Bandit

On Call

Nowhere to Run

Manhattan

Razz

My Party

Sex on Fire

Revelry

Beautiful War

Pyro

Dancing on My Own

(Robyn cover) (#songforthecity; first performance since 2014)

Supersoaker

M Television

Back Down South

Mustang

Molly’s Chambers

WALLS

((Big outro))

Waste a Moment

Find Me

Seen

Closer

Encore:

Rainbow Ball

Knocked Up

Use Somebody

