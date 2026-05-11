Jo Dee Messina to Release First Studio Album in Over A Decade

Country music powerhouse Jo Dee Messina is back with more new music, unveiling “Can Anybody,” (listen above) the third release from her upcoming album Bridges, due out June 5. The emotionally charged track follows earlier releases “Don’t Let Them Hide Your Beautiful” and “Some Bridges,” continuing to showcase the deeply personal themes woven throughout Messina’s first full-length album in more than a decade.

Alongside the new music, the chart-topping singer has also announced her Bridges Tour: Celebrating 30 Years of Jo Dee Messina, a North American run honoring her remarkable three-decade career. Public ticket sales begin Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with select dates offering VIP experiences that include meet-and-greets and private soundcheck performances.

Known for her unmistakable voice and an impressive catalog that includes nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 singles, Messina has earned widespread acclaim throughout her career, including nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, Billboard, and the American Music Awards.

Over the last decade, Messina has endured life’s highs and lows—navigating heartbreak, personal struggles, and health battles while leaning on the pillars that carried her through: faith, family, and music. Those experiences shape the emotional core of Bridges, an album rooted in resilience, healing, and hope.

“‘Can Anybody’ gives voice to the moments of doubt when the world feels deafeningly silent,” Messina shared of the new release.

Her impact can be heard in today’s rising stars, from Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson to Cole Swindell’s tribute to “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” as well as Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane’s rendition of “Lesson in Leavin’.”

Look for Messina right here in Nashville at CMA Fest on 06/05/2026 at Nissan Stadium.