Caroline & Luke Bryan during filming of "One Margarita" video shoot during "Crash My Playa" in January 2020

Luke Bryan Scores His 25th Number 1

Jerry Holthouse 11 hours ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 20 Views

Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan scores the 25th #1 single of his career today as “One Margarita” reaches the top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts this week ranking it as the most played song in the country this week.

“When I first heard ‘One Margarita’ I really thought it was the perfect summer song,” said Luke. “It catchy and fun and right now people just need a moment to let go. It’s been fun watching my fans react on socials and it’s gonna be even more fun when I get to perform it for them at a live show!”

“One Margarita,” written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson, is the third consecutive #1 single from Luke’s soon-to-be released BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE album, out August 7. Pre-order the album HERE. The song’s music video, shot by Michael Monaco, was filmed during Luke’s CRASH MY PLAYA event in Mexico in January. Watch the “One Margarita” video HERE.

Luke’s TWENTY-FIVE #1 singles

One Margarita”- written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson

What She Wants Tonight”- written by Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite

Knockin’ Boots”- written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite

What Makes You Country”- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley

Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”- written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill

Most People Are Good”- written by David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear

Light It Up”- written by Luke Bryan, Brad Tursi

Fast”-written by Luke Bryan, Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird

Move”-written by Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Jay Clementi

Huntin’, Fishin’, And Lovin’ Every Day”- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip

Home Alone Tonight”-written by Jody Stevens, Cole Taylor, Jaida Dreyer, Tommy Cecil

Strip It Down”- written by Luke Bryan, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman

Kick The Dust Up”- written by Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley

I See You”- written by Luke Bryan, Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird

Roller Coaster”- written by Michael Carter, Cole Swindell

Play It Again”- written by Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley

Drink A Beer”- written by Jim Beavers, Chris Stapleton

That’s My Kind of Night”- written by Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley

Crash My Party”- written by Rodney Clawson, Ashley Gorley

Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye”- written by Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Shane McAnally

Drunk On You”- written by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear

I Don’t Want This Night To End”- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip

Someone Else Calling You Baby”- written by Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens

Rain Is A Good Thing”- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson

Do I”- written by Luke Bryan, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelly

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

