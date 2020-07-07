Luke Bryan Scores His 25th Number 1

Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan scores the 25th #1 single of his career today as “One Margarita” reaches the top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts this week ranking it as the most played song in the country this week.

“When I first heard ‘One Margarita’ I really thought it was the perfect summer song,” said Luke. “It catchy and fun and right now people just need a moment to let go. It’s been fun watching my fans react on socials and it’s gonna be even more fun when I get to perform it for them at a live show!”

“One Margarita,” written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson, is the third consecutive #1 single from Luke’s soon-to-be released BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE album, out August 7. Pre-order the album HERE. The song’s music video, shot by Michael Monaco, was filmed during Luke’s CRASH MY PLAYA event in Mexico in January. Watch the “One Margarita” video HERE.

Luke’s TWENTY-FIVE #1 singles

“One Margarita”- written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson

“What She Wants Tonight”- written by Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite

“Knockin’ Boots”- written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite

“What Makes You Country”- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley

“Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”- written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill

“Most People Are Good”- written by David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear

“Light It Up”- written by Luke Bryan, Brad Tursi

“Fast”-written by Luke Bryan, Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird

“Move”-written by Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Jay Clementi

“Huntin’, Fishin’, And Lovin’ Every Day”- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip

“Home Alone Tonight”-written by Jody Stevens, Cole Taylor, Jaida Dreyer, Tommy Cecil

“Strip It Down”- written by Luke Bryan, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman

“Kick The Dust Up”- written by Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley

“I See You”- written by Luke Bryan, Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird

“Roller Coaster”- written by Michael Carter, Cole Swindell

“Play It Again”- written by Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley

“Drink A Beer”- written by Jim Beavers, Chris Stapleton

“That’s My Kind of Night”- written by Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley

“Crash My Party”- written by Rodney Clawson, Ashley Gorley

“Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye”- written by Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Shane McAnally

“Drunk On You”- written by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear

“I Don’t Want This Night To End”- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip

“Someone Else Calling You Baby”- written by Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens

“Rain Is A Good Thing”- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson

“Do I”- written by Luke Bryan, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelly