Luke Bryan Scores 31st #1 Single

Entertainer of the Year and “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” host Luke Bryan has claimed the top spot on the Mediabase chart this week as he lands the 31st #1 single of his career with “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.” The single also increases his total career weeks spent at #1 to 57. Luke performed the single last week on Good Morning America and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” was written by Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jordan Minton and Jacob Rice and is included on Luke’s newly released eighth studio album Mind Of A Country Boy.

On Sunday, Luke wrapped his “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” with the final (rescheduled) show taking place in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. Luke has played more than 50 shows this year, including a few festivals, two stadium concerts and two shows as part of his “Crash My Playa” destination event in Mexico. In January Luke concluded 48 shows at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas over his two-year run.

The tour featured Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Tracy Lawrence, Kameron Marlowe, Vincent Mason, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, and DJ Rock.

On November 15, Luke will host the new Hulu series “It’s All Country” as he explores stories and inspirations behind country songs and the artists that perform them. On November 20, Luke will host “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson and next year, he will return as a judge on ABC’s American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!