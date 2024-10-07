CAVEFEST FEATURED ARTIST: Sicard Hollow

Only four more days until Cavefest! Right now the weather looks like it will be perfect for camping and it’s a short roadtrip from Nashville to the beautiful hills of Pelham Tennessee so get your gear ready. Or, if you’d rather do some “clamping” you can stay in one of their fully set up camp sites that has everything you need.

Today’s “Cavefest Featured Artist” is Sicard Hollow. Nashville.com first discovered the band at the inaugural Cavefest three years ago. They were our favorite show at the festival that year. Their unique energy had the crowd on their feet immediately and we have been fans ever since. This four-piece progressive bluegrass band was formed with a mutual passion for pushing the boundaries of the genre. Heavily influenced by the Grateful Dead and New Grass Revival, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

Sicard Hollow, grew up sick of any existing institution telling them who and what to be. Now, as they navigate adulthood, they’re equally tired of the music institutions telling them what their music should sound like—so they dunked it in patchouli and a skate-and-destroy ethos that brings an enduring sound into the modern age.

Before the band met in 2018, none of the members ever considered playing bluegrass. Matt Rennick (violin) was working on electronic music, Will Herrin (mandolin/vocals) was playing guitar in rock bands, and Alex King (guitar/vocals) was barely playing music at all. After a few jam sessions, the bluegrass just kind of happened. Since adding Parrish Gabriel (bass) in the Fall of 2019, the band has been on a journey of self discovery within the genre while challenging themselves to make it their own.

Sicard Hollow has played festivals like Cave Fest, Summer Camp Music Festival, The Peach Music Festival, Back Home Festival, Lightning Bug Festival, Bluegrass in the Bottoms, Resonance Music & Arts Festival, Birds of a Feather, and Resonate where they’ve shared billing with acts like Oysterhead, Umphrey’s McGee, The String Cheese Incident, Moe., Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Sierra Hull, Kitchen Dwellers, Lindsay Lou, Mimi Naja, Devil Makes Three, Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon, Mandolin Orange, Horseshoes & Handgrenades, and many more.

Additionally, the band has directly supported Sam Bush, the Infamous Stringdusters, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Billy Failing Band, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Wilder Blue, CBDB, Spafford, Kyle Tuttle, Dogs In A Pile, and Eggy.

The band will be playing 7:30 to 9:00 on Oct. 11th at the Amphitheater. See you at The Caverns, 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham TN, 37366

