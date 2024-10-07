Spencer Hatcher Signs With Stone Country Records

Stone Country Records, an imprint of Brown Sellers Brown (BSB), today announced the signing of celebrated, bluegrass-influenced country act Spencer Hatcher to its artist roster.

Raised on a farm in the heartland of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Hatcher has already developed a reputation as a banjo-shredder and “String King” (Daily News-Record), having self-booked and performed 150 shows in both 2023 and 2024 respectively. The rising star has a built a strong fanbase, including more than 850K social media followers and over 60 million views, including 8.5 million likes on TikTok alone. Hatcher, who formed his own country band in 2020 backed by younger brother Connor Hatcher (a bass prodigy and “blood harmony” supporting vocalist), also co-wrote and performed a bluegrass jingle for a nationwide Mountain Dew commercial.

“Spencer and his brother Connor have already become like family to us, and we couldn’t be happier to officially welcome Spencer to Stone Country Records. When Spencer first came onto my radar, his style and sky-high potential reminded me of a young George Strait, so I knew we had to sign him. He feels like the right artist arriving at just the right time in country music,” says BSB Partner Benny Brown.

“A few months ago, this was all just a dream that I was praying for, but now it’s all coming true, and it’s just totally unreal. Over the past four years I’ve always reminded myself that the only way I’d fail is if I quit, so quitting was never an option for me. I never wanted to live a life of ‘what ifs,’ so I pursued my dream with no plan B. God handled the rest and led me to Stone Country Records,” says Hatcher.



“One of the main things that sets us apart from other labels is how we’re all a big family, and we treat each other as so. Benny Brown, Jason Sellers and Paul Brown all told me from the start ‘We do not want to change who you are or what you believe, we just want to make you the best version of yourself you can possibly be.’ That has been true through this entire process of joining the family. I am so blessed to have been paired with this record label, and I cannot wait for all of the REAL country music we will be making together,” continues the rising star.

Hatcher’s debut release on Stone Country Records is a collection of three traditional-leaning songs, anchored by focus track, “Cold Beer and Common Sense.”

Produced by Jason Sellers, Ilya Toshinskiy, and Mickey Jack Cones, “Cold Beer and Common Sense” is a timely musical salve for a divided nation in a historically uncivil election season. The song reminds the listener that most Americans have more shared values than political differences. Where differences exist, Hatcher sings, “Let’s agree to disagree,” and even the mid-tempo tune’s traditional-leaning production harkens back to simpler, less strident times.

Hatcher’s debut three-pack, including “Cold Beer and Common Sense” will be released across all digital retailers and streaming services on Friday, October 18.

