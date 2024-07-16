Date Set For 60th Academy of Country Music Awards

Today, The Academy of Country Music (ACM), and Dick Clark Productions announced that the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards is set to take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. As previously announced, 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire, will return to host the monumental 60th anniversary, marking her 18th time at the helm, the most of any artist in Academy of Country Music history. Additional details, including award submissions and voting timeline, nominees, performers, ticket sale details, and additional ACM Awards week events, will be confirmed in the months ahead.

“We’re excited to honor and celebrate the legacy of the ACM Awards all year long surrounding the 60th anniversary show returning to Amazon Prime Video next May,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “Reba McEntire has hosted more ACM Awards shows than any other artist in history, and after her triumphant return this year for the 59th show, there is clearly no one better suited to helm this milestone show! Our landmark 50th anniversary show in 2015 marked our debut in Texas, and we’re thrilled to return again to celebrate another major moment in ACM history. We look forward to seeing our industry, artists, and fans celebrate in Frisco, Texas next May for an unforgettable week!”

“I’m thrilled to be coming back to host the 60th ACM Awards on Prime Video,” said Reba McEntire. “It’s going to be an absolute can’t miss show and I can’t wait to see everybody back in Texas!”

