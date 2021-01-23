Lucas Hoge Releases His First Gospel Project

Lucas Hoge, released his first gospel project “Sunday Sessions.” The 10-track, acoustic album follows the tremendous response to Hoge’s #SundaySessions weekly livestream, airing Sundays on Facebook at 8 a.m. PST in partnership with Country Rebel, one of the top streaming virtual concerts on Pollstar’s Weekly Livestream Chart, landing at No. 4 this past week and celebrated in their year-end list at No. 9 on Top 100 Livestreamers of 2020. Sunday Sessions includes acoustic versions of gospel hymns and standards that were most requested during his Sunday livestream, along with some of Hoge’s original faith based music.

The Nebraska native’s new series “Hoge Wild” had a successful inaugural season in the U.S. on Sportsman Channel in 2020 and will return for a second season in June 2021. “Hoge Wild” is now airing in Canada Friday nights at 11 p.m. EST and re-airing throughout the week on Sportsman Channel Canada. Fans everywhere can stream the series on MOTV. “Hoge Wild” takes viewers across the globe with the country singer as he travels to New Zealand, Bolivia, Africa and more. With a guitar in one hand and a bow in the other, Hoge is going wild in the great outdoors camping, fishing, hunting, exploring, diving and singing. An avid outdoorsman, Hoge aims to change the narrative around conservation and hunting with his new series.