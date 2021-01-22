Lady A Gets Grand Ole Opry Invitation

Lady A was surprised with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry during the group’s performance taping for the upcoming two-hour NBC special, “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music” airing Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Opry member Darius Rucker extended the invitation to Hillary, Charles and Dave on the Opry stage today and announced their membership is effective immediately. The invitation and the group’s first performance as an Opry member will be shared with fans and viewers everywhere as very special moments during the television special. Lady A made their Opry debut on Nov. 2, 2007.

Introducing the group for their performance in the special, Rucker said, “What can you say about three friends of yours who together have become one of the biggest groups in Country Music history? Well, how about this? This trio are multi-platinum superstars, seven-time Grammy Award winners and seven-time CMA Award winners too. And I feel so honored to stand here in the Opry House and hope they accept the invitation I am thrilled to be offering them tonight. So, what do you say, Lady A? Would you like to become members of the Opry?”

“This is the best surprise we could ever ask for,” Lady A’s Hillary Scott said. “I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl so to say we are honored is an understatement. We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family.”

Grand Ole Opry members Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton will serve as co-hosts for “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music,” honoring the iconic Nashville show and the incredible country stars that call it home. The two-hour special is set to air Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.