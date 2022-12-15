LSITEN: Brothers of the Heart’s “I’ll Go to My Grave Loving You”

Brothers of the Heart — featuring award-winning artists Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers, and Ben Isaacs — returns with its sophomore album releasing January 20, 2023.

On the 12-track record, produced by group member Ben Isaacs, the Brothers reimagine country, gospel and pop classics, including “Ring of Fire,” “Desperado,” “Bye Bye Love” and more.

“Being a part of this project has been so much fun,” stated Isaacs. “Not only do I get to produce, I also get to sing with three of the best singers and musicians ever. The song choices on this project are special to all of us; we feel that the songs have been a huge part of our pasts. I hope the listener enjoys the music and hears our love and passion in every song.”

The album’s debut track, the group’s reimagining of The Statler Brothers’ “I’ll Go to My Grave Loving You,” is available everywhere now. (listen above)

Following Brothers of the Heart’s debut album Brotherly Love with more than 31 million streams worldwide, the Listen to the Music record will be accompanied by a DVD and TV special.

Filmed at the iconic Studio A at The Grand Ole Opry and hosted by The Statler Brothers’ Don Reid, the TV special will debut on Thursday, January 19, at 6:30PM EST on RFD-TV with an additional airing on Saturday, January 21, at 6:00PM EST. Ths special will also air on PBS, TBN, Heartland, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. In Canada, the special will air on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel, and Hope TV.