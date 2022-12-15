Americana Announces Top 100 Radio Albums & Singles Of 2022

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Nikki Lane top the Americana Music Association’s year-end Top 100 Americana Radio Airplay Charts of 2022. Plant and Krauss’ collab album “Raise The Roof” secured the #1 spot on the Americana Radio Airplay Albums Chart with the most spins for the year, while Lane’s single “First High” landed at the top of the Americana Radio Airplay Singles Chart.

This data reflects records reported to the Americana Radio Airplay Albums and Singles Charts (powered by CDX) during the period of Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022.

Please see below for complete lists.

Top 10 Americana Radio Airplay Albums of 2022

“Raise the Roof,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

“The Future,” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Just Like That… ,” Bonnie Raitt

“Paint This Town,” Old Crow Medicine Show

“Lavender Days,” Caamp

“BRIGHTSIDE,” The Lumineers

“Young Man,” Jamestown Revival

“The Man from Waco,” Charley Crockett

“Mercy,” Cody Jinks

View the complete Top 100 albums list here.

Top 10 Americana Radio Airplay Singles of 2022

“First High,” Nikki Lane (From the album “Denim & Diamonds”)

“I’m Just A Clown,” Charley Crockett (From the album “The Man from Waco”)

“Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt (From the album “Just Like That…”)

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile (From the album “In These Silent Days”)

“Paint This Town,” Old Crow Medicine Show (From the album “Paint This Town”)

“Believe,” Caamp (From the album “Lavender Days”)

“Face Down In The Moment,” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (From the album “The Future”)

“Problem With It,” Plains (From the album “I Walked with You a Ways”)

“Young Man,” Jamestown Revival (From the album “Young Man”)

“The Otter,” Caamp (From the album “Lavender Days”)

View the complete Top 100 singles list here.