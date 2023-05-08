Look Inside Trisha Yearwood’s Beautiful Home

Country music star and celebrity chef Trisha Yearwood is selling her historic Nashville estate for 4.5 million dollars. She purchased the home in 2000 and it has been the location of her Emmy winning culinary series, “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.”

The house has 5 Bedrooms and 7 full baths, and an extended chef’s kitchen. The park-like grounds with over 100-year-old trees include a swimming pool and pool bath with kitchenette. Two gated entrances make access both private and easy.

Yearwood filmed 11 of 17 seasons, 149 episodes of the Emmy winning culinary series “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” at the home.Hosted guests including Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Lauren Alaina, Kristin Chenoweth, Ricky Skaggs, Caylee Hammack, Food Network Stars, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian, Athletes including Danica Patrick, Nashville Predators and Harlem Globetrotters.

Her home was also the setting for 3 (out of 4) of Yearwood’s New York Times Best Selling Cookbooks.

