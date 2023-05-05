Lillie Mae Covers Neil Young’s Neil Young’s “Razor Love”

Nashville-based Lillie Mae just released her passionate new rendition of Neil Young’s classic “Razor Love,” available today at all DSPs and streaming services. (listen above)

“Like a lot of songs, I think ‘Razor Love’ is probably interpreted differently to the listener,” Lillie Mae says. “I can identify with the line, ‘on the road there’s no place like home.’”

Recorded in Dallas, TX with producer Beau Bedford and inspired in part by Lillie Mae’s mother’s maiden name of Razor, “Razor Love” heralds the early awaited arrival of the artist’s upcoming third studio album, due later this year via S || C Records. Lillie Mae’s first new release in more than four years, the emotionally charged new track – which features backing by her siblings, Frank Carter Rische (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, harmony vocals) and Scarlett Rische (acoustic mandolin), along with husband Craig Smith (electric guitar, B-bender guitar), producer Bedford (keys, synth, guitar, Moog), Aaron Goodrich (drums, percussion), and Geoffrey Muller (electric bass) – continues a remarkable body of work begun with her acclaimed 2017 debut album, Forever and Then Some (produced by Jack White), and its 2019 follow-up, Other Girls (produced by Dave Cobb), both released on Third Man Records.

Lillie Mae – who recently returned to the stage with a shipboard performance on Sixthman and SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country West festival cruise – will celebrate her new music and much more with an active live schedule. Already announced highlights include a free Memorial Day Weekend concert as part of Nashville’s annual Musician’s Corner (set for Friday, May 26 in Centennial Park), as well as a return to the high seas on the upcoming Outlaw Country Cruise 8, sailing February 4-10, 2024 from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico aboard Norwegian Pearl.