LOCASH Goes Platinum

Wheelhouse Records/BMG’s LOCASH, Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, have officially gone PLATINUM, earning the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification for their 2015 breakout single “I Love This Life.”

On Friday night (3/31), Brust and Lucas received a plaque celebrating the accomplishment ahead of their performance on Kane Brown’s DRUNK OR DREAMING TOUR stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, snapping a celebratory photo with Rusty Gaston, CEO of Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

“I Love This Life,” written by Brust and Lucas with Chris Janson and Danny Myrick, was released in 2015 as the first single from LOCASH’s third studio album, THE FIGHTERS, going on to scale the charts and propel LOCASH to further Country music success.

Along with their new certification, LOCASH picked up an additional plaque on Friday celebrating the duo’s 150 MILLION streams on Apple Music, posing with President of BMG Nashville Jon Loba to mark the milestone moment. Since that landmark was recorded, LOCASH has amassed nearly 170 MILLION streams on Apple Music to date.

LOCASH was also presented with a plaque from BMI commemorating 4 MILLION radio spins for “I Love This Life” by BMI VP, Creative, Nashville Clay Bradley and BMI Sr. Director, Creative, Nashville David Preston.

A sizeable number of LOCASH’S recent listens have come from the duo’s latest song, “Three Favorite Colors,” a track celebrating the USA that was released in February.