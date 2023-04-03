CMT Award Winners List

Here is the winners list for the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS. Co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the live show featured performances, first-ever collaborations, and world premieres as part of country music’s entirely fan-voted awards show.

First-time winners claimed the night with most wins for Jelly Roll (3), closely followed by Lainey Wilson (2), and with HARDY, Megan Moroney and Katelyn Brown taking home one belt buckle each.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

The show featured performances by music artists, including Alanis Morissette + Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Gwen Stefani + Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard, and Wynonna Judd + Ashley McBryde. All-Star Tributes included Lynyrd Skynyrd feat. Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash & Warren Haynes with LeAnn Rimes & Wynonna Judd joining as “The Honkettes;” and Gary Clark Jr. performing a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan.