Garth Brooks Makes Surprise Visit At Tin Pan South

Last night (March 30), the Nashville Songwriters Association International, held the third night of their 31st annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Dozens of songwriters hit the stage once again at 10 venues throughout town for the unique story-filled experience.

Attendees who made their way over to Analog at Hutton Hotel for the 9pm round on the Musicnotes Stage were in for an incredible surprise as a last minute lineup change left a need for a favor. Victoria Shaw picked up the phone, Garth Brooks answered, and the night became unforgettable!

Brooks performed alongside Victoria Shaw and Mark Hudson for an intimate writer’s round where they shared many stories and even took questions from the audience. Brooks praised NSAI for their work with songwriters by saying, “NSAI is the reason I got my record deal.”

The festivities began Monday when performers and partners joined for the annual kickoff event at Regions Bank to mark the start of the festival, and the first night of rounds began Tuesday, March 28 at 6pm at 10 venues across town. Throughout the festival, songwriters have encouraged and inspired thousands of fans, leaning on the power of music for the community as it carries on with heavy hearts and the utmost respect for the victims and anyone effected by the recent tragedy at Covenant School.

Other surprise guests that have appeared in the first few days of the festival include Carly Pearce (Tuesday at The Bluebird Cafe [Amazon Music Stage]), Jo Dee Messina (Tuesday at The Listening Room [Visit Music City Stage]), Brad Tursi (Wednesday at The Listening Room [Visit Music City Stage]), Kate York (Wednesday at The Bluebird Cafe [Amazon Music Stage]), ERNEST (Wednesday at Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole [Tennessee Entertainment Commission Stage]), Ben Earle (Wednesday at The Lounge at City Winery [Recording Academy Songwriters and Composers Wing Stage]) and Thursday at Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole [Tennessee Entertainment Commission Stage]),

Looking ahead to the final days of the festival, highlights tonight (Friday March 31) include: The Store Benefit show at 3rd & Lindsley at 9pm featuring Brett James, Monty Criswell, Kelley Lovelace and Bobby Pinson as well as the 6pm round at The Lounge at City Winery (Recording Academy Songwriters & Composers Wing Stage) featuring Ethan Hulse, Wil Nance, Jason Sever, and Brian White.

Saturday will close out the festival strong with line-ups at Live Oak featuring Willie Morrison, CJ Solar, Rob Williford, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill and special guest, a 6pm show at The Listening Room (Visit Music City stage) featuring Chris DeStefano, Emily Shackelton, Eric Van Houten and a special guest, as well as the 9pm Mix 92.9 show at The Vinyl Lounge (The Nashville Scene stage) featuring Melissa Fuller, Jillian Jacqueline, MORGXN, Jeff Trott, and a special guest.

For the final show at Hard Rock Cafe on Saturday, there has been a lineup change announced, and Tin Pan South has added another country superstar to the lineup! Award-winning artist Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn, will take the stage at 9pm helping bring NSAI to the end of an unbelievable festival.