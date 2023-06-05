LOCASH First Country Act Named Honorary Guardians Of United States Space

BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records’ LOCASH – Preston Brust and Chris Lucas – became the first Country act named Honorary Guardians of the United States Space Force during an induction ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base on May 25. Chief Towberman presented the official certificates signed by the Chief of Space Operations General B. Chance Saltzman. Honorary Guardians exemplify the Space Force Core Values of Character, Connection, Commitment, and Courage as captured in the Guardian Spirit, have a connection to the Space Force mission, the space domain, or contribute to the success of the service, and support the advancement of a safe, secure, and stable space domain.

The United States Space Force administers an Honorary Guardian program to enhance the Guardian Spirit, build public trust and support, and strengthen partnerships the Space Force relies on to accomplish Space Force roles and missions. Watch a clip from the induction ceremony here.

Continuing to be a force in the genre with landmark experiences, LOCASH will next appear during CMA Fest’s 50th anniversary celebration leading a one-of-a-kind sporting event. For the first time ever, CMA Fest will spotlight pickleball at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center on Thursday (6/8) with LOCASH & DINK present “Country on Court: Pickleball at CMA Fest” from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Partnering with first-of-its-kind pickleball recovery drink DINK, the “LOCASH & Friends Celebrity Pickleball Tournament” boasts eight teams of Country artists and surprise special guests, who will go through multiple rounds of tournament play to crown the inaugural “LOCASH & Friends Celebrity Pickleball Tournament” Champions. Two brackets of four teams each will compete in round-robin style matches, with the top two teams in each bracket moving into the championship bracket. Two rounds in the championship bracket determine the final winners, who will come away with major bragging rights and the pride of a pickleball game well played.

Artists participating in the tournament include Blanco Brown, Boy Named Banjo, Chuck Wicks, Colin Stough, Dee Jay Silver, Dustin Lynch, Frank Ray, King Calaway, Matt Stell, Kaitlin Miller, Taryn Papa and Megan Danielle. In addition, the event features music by DJ HISH. At the conclusion, a donation will be made to the CMA Foundation, which supports equitable music education programs for students nationwide. LOCASH & DINK present “Country on Court: Pickleball at CMA Fest” offers prizes, giveaways, and surprise appearances from special guests including DINK’s spokesllama, Volley. Fans with a Four-Night Stadium Pass will have access to the tournament, and those without a pass can purchase a single day or four-day Fan Fair X ticket for entry.