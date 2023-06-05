Tanya Tucker Makes Opry History

Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Tanya Tucker made Grand Ole Opry history last Friday when she rode a horse onto the Opry stage after having been introduced to the Opry audience. Opry historians believe it’s the first time a horse has been ridden on stage during an Opry broadcast in the show’s 97-year history. Tucker, celebrating today’s release of her new album Sweet Western Sound, went on to perform “Kindness,” “The List” and “When The Rodeo Is Over” from the new album as well as her hits “Delta Dawn,” “Texas When I Die,” and “Strong Enough To Bend,” on which she was joined by Dailey & Vincent and Pam Tillis. The historical Opry moment and performance, which brought the Opry crowd to its feet, was live streamed to Times Square in New York City.

Tucker’s new album, Sweet Western Sound, is out today via Fantasy Records. Produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, Sweet Western Sound reunites the award-winning trio following Tanya’s 2019 album, While I’m Livin’, which reintroduced her to a new generation and went on to win the GRAMMY for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song (“Bring My Flowers Now”).