Live On The Green Starts Tonight!

Live On The Green is finally here for the first time since 2019! Starting tonight at 5:30 pm CT, we’ll be hosting an all-female lineup on two stages in downtown Nashville’s Public Square Park with performances from Sheryl Crow, Jenny Lewis, Nikki Lane, Danielle Ponder, Bre Kennedy, The Watson Twins and Cecilia Castleman!

And that’s just the beginning! Throughout the five-day holiday weekend, you can catch shows from Moon Taxi, Colony House, Santigold, Cautious Clay, COIN, Devon Gilfillian, Yola, Arrested Development and MANY more!

Best of all, this event is totally FREE and open to the public all five days from today through Monday. And if you would like to elevate your festival experience, five-day and single-day premium packages including Reserved Seating, the Lightning 100 Lounge, and the VIP Plaza are available to purchase now at LiveOnTheGreen.com.