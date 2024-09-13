Little Big Town To Release Their First Christmas Album

Santa Claus is coming to (Little Big) Town! Little Big Town – comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – are releasing their first-ever Christmas album with The Christmas Record, out October 4 via Capitol Records Nashville. Pre-save HERE. Can’t wait to deck the halls? “Christmas Night With You” is available on all DSPs now. Listen HERE.

The 11-track record – produced by Dave Cobb – is full of country classics and festive originals to keep you dancing through the New Year and beyond.

“Ever since we started as a band, we have dreamed of making a Christmas record. We all love the traditions of the season and treasure the memories with our families,” shares Jimi Westbrook. “For our 25th year together, we finally made that record. We wrote several original songs for the project, and also recorded some of our favorites we’ve been singing together for years. We’re so proud of how it came together and hope the fans love it as much as we do.”

This marks a year of firsts for Little Big Town – last month, the band kicked off their blockbuster 25th anniversary celebration with their first-ever Greatest Hits album. Consisting of 12 tracks that span the group’s discography, the record pays tribute to their remarkable journey thus far, and teases what’s to come thanks to fresh collaborations with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Sugarland.

This fall, Little Big Town will hit the road for the Take Me Home Tour, which kicks off October 24 and makes a stop at Bridgestone Arena December 13. GET TICKETS HERE.

