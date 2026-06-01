Little Big Town Surprises Fans With Nashville Pop-Up performance

Broadway got an unexpected dose of star power Thursday night when Little Big Town surprised fans with an intimate pop-up performance at The Twelve Thirty Club to celebrate the announcement of their new album, It’s A Dying Art, set for release August 28 via MCA.

The special downtown Nashville event transformed Lower Broadway into a one-night-only Little Big Town party as fans packed the venue for an exclusive preview of the GRAMMY-winning group’s first new album in two years.

Comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, Little Big Town treated the crowd to a mix of beloved hits and brand-new music from It’s A Dying Art. Between songs, the band shared insights into the new project, describing it as a deeply personal collection centered on connection, love and the importance of preserving both in an increasingly disconnected world.

The evening’s biggest surprise came when fellow MCA Nashville superstar Miranda Lambert joined the quartet onstage for a special performance of the new album track, “Over And Over.” The unexpected collaboration brought the packed house to its feet and provided fans with a memorable first look at one of the album’s most anticipated songs.

The celebration didn’t end there.

Later that evening, Little Big Town returned to the spotlight when they joined Lambert during her Music City Rodeo performance at Bridgestone Arena. The artists delivered crowd-pleasing performances of Little Big Town’s GRAMMY-winning smash “Girl Crush,” fan favorite “Boondocks,” and Lambert’s high-energy anthem “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” bringing an already electric night to an unforgettable close.

With the announcement of It’s A Dying Art, a surprise Broadway performance, and multiple onstage collaborations with Lambert, Little Big Town gave Nashville fans a day to remember while building excitement for what promises to be one of the most anticipated country releases of the year.

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