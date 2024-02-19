Lainey Wilson & Jelly Roll Win Big At People’s Choice Awards

Nashville made a good showing at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards with Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll would each capturing top honors in the country categories winning “The Female Country Artist of the Year” and “The Male Country Artist of the Year.”

Stoney Creek/BMG Nashville’s Jelly Roll shared the following remarks in a social post regarding his win for “The Male Country Artist of the Year.” “It’s absolutely incredible. Thank you to the fans that voted. Thank you for putting it all over the internet. Thank you for putting it all over your social media, TikTok. Y’all were sharing it for us. That’s what y’all have done every single time for me, my entire career. You’ve never let me down, and I pray I keep making the kind of music that never lets you down. Thank y’all.”

Broken Bow Records/BMG Nashville’s Lainey Wilson was the first artist to take the performance stage in the ceremony delivering a medley of her #1 hits “Things A Man Oughta Know,” “Heart Like a Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine” alongside her latest release “Country’s Cool Again,” a track that serves as the title for her US domestic tour kicking off on May 31. View the performance below.

She would follow that performance with a win for “The Female Country Artist of The Year,” an award that was presented by Natasha Bedingfield, Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney. In her acceptance speech, Lainey said, “These last couple weeks have been crazy. I am so proud of country music right now. I am so proud to be a part of this generation of country music. I feel like everybody looks different and sounds different and has a different story and comes from different walks of life. It truly is the story telling in country music that keeps drawing people to it. Thank y’all so much for letting me tell my story and somehow finding your story within the lyrics, within the melodies, within the guitar riffs, whatever it is. Country music makes you feel at home and I think everybody wants to feel at home. I am so proud of it right now. Thank you to my momma, my daddy, my family, my hometown, my team, Mandelyn, I love you so much. Duck, I love you back there. My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, I could not do this without him guiding me every single step of the way. But also, I want to thank the fans. I am telling you right now I couldn’t do this without y’all. My wild horses, y’all keep showing up and I’ll keep showing up, too.”

The People’s Choice Awards was broadcasted live from Santa Monica on NBC, Peacock and E!.