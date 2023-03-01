LISTEN: TobyMac’s “Cornerstone” Featuring Zach Williams

TobyMac is officially impacting radio with “Cornerstone (feat. Zach Williams).” The new single, originally recorded for his GRAMMY®-nominated album, LIFE AFTER DEATH, launched for adds this past Friday 2/24. The song made its radio debut on Jan. 30 . Out of the gate, “Cornerstone” received 56 adds as Capitol CMG’s most added song of 2023 and the second most added song at Christian Radio this year. The single is currently reporting in the Top 20 on the Billboard Airplay and MediaBase Audience charts. (Listen above)

TobyMac’s latest single follows a string of previous hits from LIFE AFTER DEATH: “The Goodness (feat. Blessing Offer), “ which became the hitmaker’s 14th No. 1 on Christian Airplay; “Promised Land,” which peaked at No.2 on the AC Indicator and AC Monitored charts and reached Top 5 on Christian Airplay; and “Help Is On the Way (Maybe Midnight),” which topped five charts and held on to No. 1 at Hot AC for 13 consecutive weeks. “Cornerstone” remains a personal declaration of hope for the singer and his family in the wake of his oldest son’s passing.

“What are you building your life on? Sometimes we may not even mean to, but we start building on the promises of this world. At times, it can be difficult to navigate. I wrote this one with my brothers, Brian Fowler and Micah Kuiper. We were tired of the fogginess and wanted to say it out loud… We want to intentionally build our lives in every area on the solid rock. On Christ alone, the Cornerstone. All other ground is sinking sand,” he shares of the message behind the track. “Honored to have my man, Zach, on this one with me. I love this song, and I love Zach’s voice on it. He brought it to a whole ‘notha level.”

TobyMac surprised fans at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last weekend during a hometown stop on his “Hits Deep Tour” when he invited Williams to join him on stage to sing “Cornerstone” for the packed house. The 32-date trek runs through Mar. 31.