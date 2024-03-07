CMA Triple Play Award Winners Announced

The Country Music Association today announced recipients of the 14th CMA Triple Play Awards, which honor the songwriters behind some of the format’s most notable No. 1 hits. In addition to this year’s seven CMA Triple Play Award recipients Ashley Gorley (three-time recipient this year), Charlie Handsome, Jelly Roll, Chase McGill, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt and Thomas Rhett, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group Nashville and CMA Board member, Troy Tomlinson, will receive the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award. The CMA Triple Play Awards ceremony will be hosted by composer and CMA Board member, Jim Beavers, on Monday, April 15 in Nashville.

“Since I was about six years old, songs have painted pictures that helped me both escape and embrace life,” says Tomlinson. “To have spent the past four decades supporting and advocating for the world’s greatest songwriters has been nothing less than an honor and a privilege. Being honored by CMA at this point in my life is extraordinarily rewarding and humbling.”

The CMA Songwriter Advocate Award recognizes an individual who has dedicated their life to supporting and advancing the art of songwriting and careers of songwriters. The individual receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of songwriting in the Country Music genre and has proven to have an unprecedented historical impact on the songwriting community. Their presence will have a long-term positive impact on Country Music and CMA for generations to come. Tomlinson has been a devoted advocate for songwriters throughout the longevity of his career. The list of writers and artists he’s nurtured, protected and passionately promoted includes Kelsea Ballerini, Casey Beathard, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Dean Dillon, Tom Douglas, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams and many others. Tomlinson is also a member of the CMA Board of Directors and has served numerous other organizations including Nashville Songwriters Association International, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Board of Officers and Trustees, and Belmont University.

The CMA Triple Play Award is presented to songwriters who pen three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period based on the Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

Celebrating their first CMA Triple Play Award this year are Jelly Roll and Schmidt. Gorley remains the most decorated recipient, receiving his 21st, 22nd and 23rd CMA Triple Play Awards.

The 14th CMA Triple Play Awards recipients are being recognized for the following:

Jelly Roll

“Son Of A Sinner,” recorded by Jelly Roll

“Need A Favor,” recorded by Jelly Roll

“Save Me,” recorded by Jelly Roll featuring Lainey Wilson

Ashley Gorley

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” recorded by Cole Swindell

“You Proof,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Last Night,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“What He Didn’t Do,” recorded by Carly Pearce

“Gold,” recorded by Dierks Bentley

“Girl In Mine,” recorded by Parmalee

“Thinkin’ Bout Me,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“God Gave Me A Girl,” recorded by Russell Dickerson

“World on Fire,” recorded by Nate Smith

Charlie Handsome

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“You Proof,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Last Night,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Chase McGill

“With A Woman You Love,” recorded by Justin Moore

“5 Foot 9,” recorded by Tyler Hubbard

“Next Thing You Know,” recorded by Jordan Davis

Hunter Phelps

“Best Thing Since Backroads,” recorded by Jake Owen

“New Truck,” recorded by Dylan Scott

“wait in the truck,” recorded by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

Jordan Schmidt

“wait in the truck,” recorded by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

“Bury Me in Georgia,” recorded by Kane Brown

“Watermelon Moonshine,” recorded by Lainey Wilson

Thomas Rhett

“Half Of Me,” recorded by Thomas Rhett featuring Riley Green

“Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Stars Like Confetti,” recorded by Dustin Lynch

