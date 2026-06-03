LISTEN: Timmy McKeever’s “Back To Back”

Rising star artist Timmy McKeever is keeping the momentum rolling with the release of his latest single, “Back To Back,” available now on all streaming platforms. (listen above)

Fresh off a string of buzzworthy releases, McKeever continues to establish himself as one of country music’s promising young voices. Praised by Ones To Watch as an artist for whom “the rest of the world is starting to take notice,” the singer-songwriter showcases both his evolving sound and sharp songwriting on the new track.

A fan favorite during his recent tour dates with Maddox Batson, “Back To Back” tells the story of a toxic on-again, off-again relationship, cleverly playing on the phrase “back to back” as the cycle of heartbreak and reconciliation continues. Driven by a catchy melody and relatable lyrics, the song highlights McKeever’s ability to blend modern country energy with authentic storytelling.

The release follows a growing catalog of fan favorites, including “Wrong With Me.” Earlier this year, his single “20 Over” became the highest pre-saved release of his career, further cementing his rising status.

McKeever is also gearing up for a busy touring season. He will make his CMA Fest debut on June 7 at the Good Molecules Reverb Stage before joining Cooper Alan and Lee Brice on select summer dates. This fall, he’ll hit the road with Ashley Cooke on her headlining the baby blues world tour, with stops in Boston, New York City and other major markets.

With “Back To Back,” Timmy McKeever continues to prove why he’s one of the genre’s emerging artists to watch.

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