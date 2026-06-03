3rd Annual Robert’s Western World Fan Fair on Aug. 3rd

Robert’s Western World, Nashville’s legendary home for traditional country music, is set to take over Lower Broadway once again for the 3rd Annual Robert’s Western World Fan Fair on August 3.

The free, all-ages block party will transform Lower Broadway between Fourth and Fifth Avenues into a full-day celebration of classic country, honky-tonk and Americana music. Live performances will take place on two outdoor stages from 10 a.m. until midnight, with the full lineup to be announced in the coming weeks.

Now in its third year, Robert’s Western World Fan Fair has quickly become a favorite Nashville tradition, drawing both locals and visitors for a one-of-a-kind event dedicated to preserving the music that helped make Music City famous.

Fans can also pick up exclusive commemorative merchandise and enjoy Robert’s iconic “Recession Special” — a fried bologna sandwich, Lay’s potato chips, a MoonPie and an ice-cold PBR — still available for just $6.

Located in the shadow of the historic Ryman Auditorium, Robert’s Western World remains one of the last authentic honky-tonks on Lower Broadway. The building is steeped in country music history, having once housed the legendary Sho-Bud Steel Guitar Company during Nashville’s golden era.

Since taking ownership in 1999, Jesse Lee Jones and his wife Emily Ann have worked tirelessly to preserve the venue’s traditional country roots and unique character. Under their leadership, Robert’s has become a must-visit destination for nearly one million visitors annually while staying true to the music and culture that built Nashville.

Jones, a native of São Paulo, Brazil, first came to Nashville in the 1990s and eventually became the leader of Robert’s famed house band, Brazilbilly. For more than three decades, the group’s high-energy brand of traditional country music has been synonymous with the venue and remains a major draw for fans from around the world.

Additional lineup announcements and event details for the 2026 Robert’s Western World Fan Fair will be released soon.

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