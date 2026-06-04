Darius Rucker Raises More Than $6.2 Million Since Charity Event Beginnings

Darius Rucker once again proved the power of music and community this week, raising an impressive $1.1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the 17th annual Darius and Friends benefit concert and golf tournament in Nashville.

Held before a sold-out crowd at the Ryman Auditorium on June 1 and followed by a celebrity golf tournament on June 2, the event pushed the all-time fundraising total past $6.2 million. The proceeds help ensure that St. Jude families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

The star-studded concert featured performances from Rucker alongside Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Carter Faith, Randy Houser and Mark Wills, delivering an evening filled with memorable collaborations, hit songs and heartfelt moments.

“Every year it amazes me how quick my friends are to say ‘yes’ to joining us here at the Ryman,” Rucker told the crowd. “I can’t thank everyone enough for the generosity and the eagerness to come out and support the wonderful work St. Jude is doing.”

The evening’s fundraising began with a spirited live auction hosted by The Big 98’s Wayne D and Tay, highlighted by a guitar signed by all participating artists that sold for $20,000. Additional auction items and premium seating packages helped drive donations throughout the night.

Fans were treated to standout performances from every artist on the bill. Carter Faith showcased her rising-star talent with a country-flavored take on Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again,” while Mark Wills earned a standing ovation for “Dixieland Delight.” Lauren Alaina joined Rucker for a playful rendition of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s classic duet “Jackson,” and Jason Aldean brought the crowd to its feet with a collection of his chart-topping hits.

One of the evening’s biggest highlights came during Randy Houser’s performance of “Tulsa Time” and “Like A Cowboy.” Following the set, Rucker joked with the crowd, naming Houser among the handful of singers he has ever envied for their vocal talent.

The show closed in traditional fashion with a massive audience singalong of Rucker’s signature hit “Wagon Wheel,” capping off another unforgettable night in support of St. Jude.

The charitable weekend also included a celebrity golf tournament featuring Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Vince Gill, Randy Houser, Kameron Marlowe, Drake Milligan, Warren Zeiders, Wyatt Flores, George Birge, Chayce Beckham, Priscilla Block, Tyler Braden, Drew Baldridge, Dan Tyminski and many more.

Over the years, Darius and Friends has welcomed an impressive list of guests including Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Kenny Rogers, helping make the event one of Nashville’s most successful and beloved charity traditions.

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