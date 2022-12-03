LISTEN: Tim Gerard’s “Waterloo”

Part-time Nashvillian, Americana, Roots-Blues, Rock artist Tim Gerard, released the first single “Waterloo” from his upcoming EP “Country Gold” yesterday. (listen above) The full EP will be released Friday March 3rd 2023.

The project was recently completed in Nashville produced by Gerard with contributions from co-producer Alex Labrie, mixed by Michael Fahey (Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Vance Powell) and mastered by Chad Cuttill (The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton, North Mississippi Allstars).

The tunes, Gerard wrote with collaborator Pineapple Cowboy, represent travel, loss, and liberation and feature Gerard’s excellent guitar chops, driving blues guitar tones, and a dynamic blues/rock vocal range.

Gerard assembled an excellent band, mostly in Nashville consisting of Gerard on lead vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and keys; Alex Labrie on electric and bass guitars; Phoebe White on backing vocals; Dom Billett on drums; and Leif de Leeuw – Electric Slide Guitar (International Show).