Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Coming To The Ryman

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros—led by Weir alongside Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti—confirm a run of winter 2023 tour dates set to kick off February 2 in North Charleston, SC and concluding with two nights, March 11 and 12 here in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium. GET TICKETS HERE.

The band will once again be joined by The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet which features Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown, along with Barry Sless on pedal steel performing the expansive catalogue of Grateful Dead, Bobby’s solo albums and more.

The band recently released Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2, which debuted at #1 on the Americana/Folk album chart.

The first installment, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, was released in February to critical acclaim. Both volumes feature songs recorded live at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in June 2021. The shows include Greg Leisz on pedal steel along with The Wolfpack.