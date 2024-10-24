LISTEN: Tiffany Woys’ “American Dreamer”

Tiffany Woys has released a brand new heartfelt, patriotic and timely track/music video – “American Dreamer.” Woys joined forces with veteran songwriters Lynn Hutton, Cameron Newby, and Tammi Kidd Hutton on the powerful tune. The video, directed by Quinton Cook was filmed just outside of Nashville.

Tiffany shared, “I began singing at age four with the National Anthem, before I knew what the words meant and before I knew what patriotism was,” shares Woys. “It feels very meaningful to have this moment come full circle with me creating my own song that stands for something bigger than myself. My hope in writing and sharing this song is that we all remember that first and foremost, we are Americans, neighbors, friends and family,” Woys continues. “What unites us is far greater than what divides us. I hope this song inspires people to remember how uniquely wonderful the freedoms of this place we call ‘home’ truly are.”

The second season of Tiffany’s “What’s Mine Is Yours” podcast also just launched, with episode two out this week featuring Gretchen Wilson. The new season of the weekly podcast, which premiered in 2022, shines a spotlight on some of Nashville’s top songwriters including: Anna Vaus, Parker Welling, Pete Good, Gordon Kennedy, Tenille Townes, and more to be announced. Previous guests in the premiere season included: Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts), Hunter Hayes, Bob DiPiero, Jeffrey Steele, Shane Minor, The Warren Brothers (Brad and Brett Warren), Tammi Kidd Hutton, Chris DuBois, Lynn Hutton, D. Vincent Williams, and more.

“I couldn’t be more excited for season 2 of ‘What’s Mine Is Yours.’ The concept of this show has evolved so much from the beginning. Now I think the audience will be able to see the growth. Having interviewed numerous guests already to now having everything filmed in studio so that listeners can also watch. I’m digging deeper with guests than ever before on their craft as a songwriter and what they think on meaningful topics amongst the music industry. I look forward to having everyone enjoy this new look and new guests and maybe even some repeats from season 1. Thank you and welcome back to ‘What’s Mine Is Yours!’”

