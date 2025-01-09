Brad Paisley Grieves The Loss Of Former Pacific Palisades Home

Country star Brad Paisley is grieving the loss of his former residence in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades, which was destroyed in the devastating Palisades Fire on January 7. The 52-year-old “Perfect Storm” singer took to Instagram on January 8 to share heartfelt memories of the home he once shared with his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

“We lived in Pacific Palisades for years. It was the first house Kim and I bought together. Memories were made with some of our dearest friends- the first nursery we had to prep, the birthing classes with @kevinnealon and @sukiyeagley. Walking to the local restaurants, the Gelson’s, and the Starbucks. That beautiful old house burned last night. As did most of that community. So many good people displaced, devastated and cast out all over LA.

I would post a link to donate or raise awareness or something but it all feels so much bigger than that. I don’t know where to begin. I’m sure those of you reading this will find some way to help if you can, but mostly right now I just want to mourn the loss of a town. And acknowledge the beauty and the memories of what it was. It is all so tragic and sad. Love to you all. #pacificpalisades #firstresponders When I find the right link I’ll post.”

Paisley also fondly recalled the neighborhood itself, saying, “I’ll never forget the simple joys of walking to local spots like Gelson’s, Starbucks, and our favorite restaurants.”

Though it’s been years since the couple moved on from the home, its destruction has clearly left an indelible mark on Paisley as he reflects on a deeply meaningful chapter of their life together. Paisley now lives in Franklin Tennessee.

