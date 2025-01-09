 


June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Jan
Dec

Grand Ole Opry

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

MORE
Thru
April

Nashville Predators

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley Photo by Curtis Hilbun © Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.com

Brad Paisley Grieves The Loss Of Former Pacific Palisades Home

Country star Brad Paisley is grieving the loss of his former residence in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades, which was destroyed in the devastating Palisades Fire on January 7. The 52-year-old “Perfect Storm” singer took to Instagram on January 8 to share heartfelt memories of the home he once shared with his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

“We lived in Pacific Palisades for years. It was the first house Kim and I bought together. Memories were made with some of our dearest friends- the first nursery we had to prep, the birthing classes with @kevinnealon and @sukiyeagley. Walking to the local restaurants, the Gelson’s, and the Starbucks. That beautiful old house burned last night. As did most of that community. So many good people displaced, devastated and cast out all over LA.
I would post a link to donate or raise awareness or something but it all feels so much bigger than that. I don’t know where to begin. I’m sure those of you reading this will find some way to help if you can, but mostly right now I just want to mourn the loss of a town. And acknowledge the beauty and the memories of what it was. It is all so tragic and sad. Love to you all. #pacificpalisades #firstresponders When I find the right link I’ll post.”

Paisley also fondly recalled the neighborhood itself, saying, “I’ll never forget the simple joys of walking to local spots like Gelson’s, Starbucks, and our favorite restaurants.”

Though it’s been years since the couple moved on from the home, its destruction has clearly left an indelible mark on Paisley as he reflects on a deeply meaningful chapter of their life together. Paisley now lives in Franklin Tennessee.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Stephen Wilson Jr. releases Son of Dad Deluxe

Stephen Wilson Jr. releases Son of Dad Deluxe

We are big fans here at Nashville.com of Indiana-born, Nashville-based fast rising star Stephen Wilson …

LISTEN: The War And Treaty, "Plus One"

LISTEN: The War And Treaty, “Plus One”

Today The War And Treaty released a new song off their new album, Plus One, …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL