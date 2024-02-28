Grand Ole Opry Announces Opry NextStage Class Of 2024

The Grand Ole Opry has announced the newest group of artists for its Opry NextStage program, which spotlights country music’s rising talent on the Opry stage and across Opry Entertainment Group platforms. The Opry NextStage class of 2024 includes nine acts: 49 Winchester, Anne Wilson, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Josh Ross, Madeline Edwards and Wyatt Flores.

Opry NextStage alumnus, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and GRAMMY-award winner Lainey Wilson and ACM and CMA-award winner Opry member Jamey Johnson appeared at a press conference hosted at the Grand Ole Opry House to announce the Opry NextStage class of 2024.

“I’m so honored to be announcing the Opry NextStage program class of 2024,” said Wilson “As someone who was a part of the NextStage class in 2021, this is a full circle moment for me. I am such a huge fan of all of these artists, and I can’t wait to see where their musical journeys take them this year!”

Johnson offered a little advice to the artists to stay true to themselves and stay on their own path, “listen to the spirit that led you to this point tonight and don’t ever stray from it.”

Since 2019, the NextStage program has introduced new talent to the country music fan base and featured artists such as Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes and Lainey Wilson, who all went on to earn ACM New Male and Female Artist of the Year trophies the year following their NextStage inclusion. Other NextStage alums include Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Callista Clark, Travis Denning, Tegan Marie, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane, Nate Smith, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters and Yola.

