LISTEN: Steep Canyon Rangers Share “Roll of the Dice”

The GRAMMY Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers has released “Roll of the Dice,” the latest single from their upcoming album Next Act, due May 22 via Yep Roc Records. The track offers a thoughtful preview of what’s to come, blending the band’s signature musicianship with a deeper, more introspective edge.

Written by guitarist and vocalist Aaron Burdett, “Roll of the Dice” leans into themes of uncertainty and transition—territory the band knows well after more than 25 years on the road. “It’s thematically broad and non-specific,” Burdett shares, “but I think everyone can connect with the feelings,” capturing the universal push-and-pull that comes with life’s turning points.

Recorded at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, North Carolina, and produced by Mike Ashworth alongside the band, Next Act finds the Rangers returning to their roots. The album leans heavily into the bluegrass foundation that first brought them together, while still embracing the thoughtful songwriting and modern sensibilities that have defined their career.

The project also features an impressive list of collaborators, including Steve Martin, Edie Brickell, and Celia Woodsmith. Previously released tracks like “Rumble Strips,” “Heart’s the Only Compass,” and the title cut have already set the tone for what promises to be a rich, layered collection.

In support of Next Act, the band will hit the road for an extensive U.S. tour, including dates alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, a special performance with the Nashville Symphony, and appearances at top-tier festivals like MerleFest, Kerrville Folk Festival, and RockyGrass. Their own Mountain Song Festival will also return this September, marking its 20th year.

Formed in North Carolina and deeply influenced by the sounds of the Appalachian Mountains, Steep Canyon Rangers have built a career that bridges tradition and evolution. With 14 studio albums, multiple collaborations with Steve Martin, and a GRAMMY win for Nobody Knows You, they’ve carved out a legacy as one of the most respected acts in bluegrass.

Their 2024 live release Live at Greenfield Lake debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart—tying Old Crow Medicine Show for the most chart-topping albums in the genre’s history.

With Next Act, the Rangers aren’t just looking back—they’re doubling down on what’s always set them apart: authenticity, storytelling, and a sound that continues to evolve without losing sight of its roots.

Look for Steep Canyon Rangers on May 6th at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center right here in Nashville.