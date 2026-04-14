Cindy Mabe Launches Joan of Arc Music

Veteran music executive Cindy Mabe has officially launched Joan of Arc Music, a multifaceted entertainment company aimed at preserving the roots of country music while pushing the genre forward into its next era. Headquartered in Nashville, the venture is designed to bridge tradition and innovation through a wide-ranging approach that spans artist development, label services, publishing, management, film and television production, and emerging technologies.

Mabe brings decades of experience to the new company, having helped shape the careers of artists like Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and George Strait.

“Country music is at a crossroads,” Mabe said. “We risk losing the very essence of what makes it special—its storytelling, its connection to real lives, and its deep cultural roots. Joan of Arc Music exists to be warriors for creators and protect artistry.”

The company is built around four core pillars:

Joan of Arc Entertainment will focus on artist management, label services, publishing, and career development for both emerging and established talent.

Joan of Arc Studio Works will handle content creation across TV, film, and digital platforms.

Joan of Arc Ventures will drive strategic investments and partnerships in innovative, forward-thinking projects.

Joan of Arc Music Preservation Foundation will serve as the company’s philanthropic arm, supporting initiatives that protect and advance the legacy of country music.

From day one, the foundation is already aligned with key Nashville institutions, including the CMA Foundation, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and Porter’s Call—underscoring Mabe’s commitment to both community impact and long-term cultural preservation.

In a significant industry move, Joan of Arc Music has also secured a major distribution partnership with Warner Records Nashville, providing global reach for its artist roster and signaling strong support from one of the genre’s most established labels.

“This partnership with Cris Lacy and the team at Warner amplifies our mission,” Mabe noted. “Together, we’re creating a platform that honors country music’s legacy while embracing new ways to connect artists with audiences worldwide.”

Mabe’s track record speaks for itself. Her accolades include being named Billboard’s Country Power Players Executive of the Year and multiple appearances on the Billboard Women in Music list, along with honors from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. She also serves on several influential boards, including the Hall of Fame and Belmont University Alumni Association.

Joining her is a seasoned leadership team—Lori Christian, Dawn Gates, Harper Grae, Leigh Morrison, and Allison Winkler—bringing decades of combined experience across all corners of the music business.

With more announcements expected in the coming weeks—including artist signings, media projects, and new ventures—Joan of Arc Music is positioning itself as a powerful new force in Nashville.